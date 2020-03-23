Facebook donates 7,20,000 masks to health workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday (March 22) donated its emergency reserve of 7,20,000 masks to help health workers with more protective gear.

Zuckerberg in a post on his official Facebook account wrote, "Health workers urgently need more protective gear. To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued."

Facebook CEO added, We're also working on sourcing millions of more to donate. I hope you're all staying healthy anhd safe."

The United States has seen a surge in demand for respirator masks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak as the US Department of Health and Human Services, over the next year and half, aims to buy 500 million masks for the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation`s supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

As of March 23 afternoon, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in US has touched 35,418 with 473 deaths.