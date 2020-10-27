Facebook launches cloud gaming feature to its platform

Facebook Inc has launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games like "Asphalt 9: Legends" and "WWE SuperCard" without downloading them.

"We`re not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service," the company said in a blog post, adding that all cloud-streamed games can be played on the platform`s gaming tab or News Feed.

Facebook`s gaming feature is smaller in scale than premium cloud-based game streaming services like Google`s Stadia, Nvidia`s GeForce NOW or Amazon.com`s Luna, which are competing for users in a high-growth market.

The feature will be available to Android and web users for now, Facebook said, while it was working on alternative options to launch the feature on Apple`s iOS.

"Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource," the company said, adding it is unsure if launching on Apple`s app store is a "viable" path.