Meta Appoints Arun Srinivas As India Head; Role To Begin On July 1, 2025 – Check His Education

Arun Srinivas Meta India Head: Meta, the parent company of the US-based social media giant Facebook, has appointed marketing veteran Arun Srinivas as its new Managing Director and Head for India. Srinivas, who has been serving as Director and Head of the Ads Business at Meta India since 2022, will replace Sandhya Devanathan in the role, effective July 1, 2025.

This appointment follows Meta's decision to expand the role of its India Vice President, Sandhya Devanathan, who now also leads the tech giant's Southeast Asia business. Under the new role, Srinivas will oversee business strategy and revenue growth for India across all Meta platforms and business segments, and will continue to be part of the India leadership team. He will focus on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging. Notably, Arun Srinivas will continue to report to Sandhya Devanathan.

Who Is Arun Srinivas?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Arun Srinivas has been with Meta for over four years and ten months, joining the company in September 2020. He first served as Director and Head of Meta’s Global Business Group until September 2022, before taking charge of the tech giant's advertisement business in India.

Before joining Meta, Srinivas built a strong career working with several major companies. He started out in 1996 as a Product Manager at Reebok. After over five years there, he joined Unilever as a Branch Sales Manager and went on to become the Vice President of Foods South Asia during his 15-year stint at the company.

In 2017, he joined Bengaluru-based WestBridge Capital Partners as an Operating Advisor for two and a half years. Srinivas later became Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola in 2019, before moving to Meta in 2020.

Arun Srinivas' Education

He completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Madras in 1993. Srinivas then earned a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Marketing from IIM Calcutta in 1996. In 2007, he also attended an Executive Education program in Strategic Customer Management at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University in the USA.