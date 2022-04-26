Facebook parent Meta to open its first physical retail store in May

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will open its first physical retail location in Burlingame, California, on May 9. One will be able to obtain hands-on experience with the company's hardware items in the Meta Store. Meta's first pair of smart glasses with Ray-Ban will be on display in the 1,550-square-foot Meta Store. One may also have a look at Facebook's Portal series of video chat devices.

"The Meta Store will assist people in making the connection between how our products can serve as a future gateway to the metaverse." "We're not selling the metaverse at our store," Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store, said in a statement. "But maybe people will come in and go out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it."

Meta recently announced that it would begin testing capabilities for selling digital goods and experiences within Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality platform Meta created late last year. Meta also announced that creators of digital experiences and materials would be charged a 47.5 percent fee.

"We want you to engage with everything at the Meta Store." We expect you to pick things up. In the statement, the firm stated, "We want you to feel it."

For the time being, the store will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meta's gear can now be purchased online through a new shop link on the company's website.

According to reports, Facebook's Project Nazare effort will launch AR spectacles by 2024. The initial model will be released in two years, followed by a "lighter, more advanced" model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

The next AR glasses from Meta are anticipated to work without the use of a smartphone. It will have an outside camera, stereo audio, and the ability to connect with other users' holograms, just like previous smart glasses. According to reports, it will run on Android and provide "full" AR, including 3D images and eye-tracking.

