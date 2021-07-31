Facebook plans to launch its augmented reality Ray-Ban smart glasses soon

New Delhi: Facebook appears to be all set to launch its augmented reality-related Ray-Ban smart glasses anytime soon. The US-based tech giant is reportedly making advancements in the development of hardware products, especially those sporting augmented reality features.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the tech giant is silently making progress towards its hardware lineup. Early this week, Facebook’s cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the Ray-Ban smart glasses would be launched soon.

Since then, there have been speculations that the big blue will finally launch the much-awaited glasses in 2021. The AR glass launch has already been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, according to the report.

While the launch now appears to be around the around, the overall outlook and expectations remain optimistic for a launch possibly within early 2022. But indications also suggest the company may launch the device in Q4 2021.

As of now, the social media giant is developing the Ray-Ban smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The glasses could be a precursor to the truly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hence, they are not classified as AR devices, the report said.

Smart glasses do not need an integrated display and can be controlled via a paired device (smartphone, tablet etc.), it added.