JIO

Fed Up With Spam Calls? Block Spam Calls And SMS On Your Jio Number: Here’s How

This includes mandatory traceability for promotional messages starting December 1.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fed Up With Spam Calls? Block Spam Calls And SMS On Your Jio Number: Here’s How File Photo

New Delhi: Spam calls and fake SMS became a daily nuisance for millions of mobile users across the country. To tackle this issue, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is stepping up with stricter regulations.

This includes mandatory traceability for promotional messages starting December 1. Adding to the relief, Jio users already have access to a handy feature that helps block unwanted calls and messages effectively.

Jio Users Get Relief from Spam Calls and Messages

Reliance Jio has come up with a simple solution to keep spam calls and messages at bay. Jio users can now block annoying promotional messages, fake SMS, and unwanted calls effortlessly. With the MyJio app, you can safeguard your data.

How the MyJio App Helps Block Spam Calls and Messages:

- Block Unwanted Communication: Activate a full block to stop all promotional calls and spam messages.

- Customize Preferences: Choose specific categories of messages or calls to allow, tailored to your needs.

- Do Not Disturb (DND): Enable the DND feature to block telemarketing calls and promotional messages effectively.

- No Disruption to Essentials: Important communications like OTPs and brand updates remain unaffected.

Improved Privacy for Jio Users

Jio users can now easily manage their communication preferences for a hassle-free mobile experience. By enabling the DND feature and using the MyJio app’s customization options, users can safeguard their personal information while staying free from unwanted distractions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

