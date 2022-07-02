New Delhi: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, ended his 10-day Twitter silence on Saturday, admitting that he was bored. Musk took his longest 'digital detox' from Twitter in nearly five years, leaving his over 100 million followers and the media in suspense. He last tweeted on June 22, before exiting the microblogging platform he uses to break news and help people.

"Feeling a perhaps a little bored?" Musk said in a tweet. Responding to his tweet, several users started asking him where he was been for the last 10 days. A Twitter user immediately replied: 'Daddy's home!' Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, "Where you been? It's been boring lol."

Musk then posted a photo of himself with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican, likely with his grown-up children in the background. "Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday," Musk said in a tweet.

His 10-day silence comes in the midst of the contentious $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, which he has put on hold until CEO Parag Agrawal informs him of the exact number of bots and spam accounts on the platform.

Musk, a frequent Tweeter, most recently commented on the battle between SpaceX and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over broadband usage on June 22.

His absence coincided with a contentious ruling in the United States concerning abortion rights, and his supporters expected him to react strongly to it.

