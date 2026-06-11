FIFA World Cup 2026 starts today: 7 things to do on your smartphone and TV to avoid streaming problems during live matches

FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off today, June 11, with Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 12:30 AM IST (June 12). The 2026 edition is the largest in World Cup history, featuring 48 teams across 104 matches spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With games running until July 19, Indian fans face 39 days of late-night football. Sort your smartphone out now or spend match night scrambling.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sort your streaming before the match starts

Zee Entertainment holds the official broadcast rights for India. All 104 matches will stream live on ZEE5, with a three-month sports plan priced at Rs 799. On TV, look for Unite8 Sports 1 (Hindi) and Unite8 Sports 2 (English) on your DTH provider. Download the ZEE5 app right now and log in before kickoff. On opening night, millions of users will hit the app simultaneously, and servers may slow down quickly. Getting your account set up in advance takes two minutes and saves a lot of frustration at 12:30 AM.

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FIFA also runs FIFA+, its own free streaming platform available globally with no subscription required.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Turn on notifications, then block spoilers

Open ZEE5 and enable match start alerts and score notifications. For games you plan to watch on delay, do the opposite, switch those notifications off. Install a browser extension like or use Chrome's built-in content filters to block score keywords from your news feed and X timeline. One accidental glance at a score notification can ruin 90 minutes of recorded football.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Protect your data and battery for 39 days

Most group-stage matches kick off between 12:30 AM and 6:30 AM IST. Streaming HD video through the night drains both your data pack and battery quickly. In ZEE5, go to Settings and switch video quality to 720p instead of Full HD – it cuts data consumption by roughly 40%, with barely noticeable picture quality loss on a phone screen.

Enable Data Saver mode on Android (Settings → Network → Data Saver) or turn off Background App Refresh on iPhone to stop other apps from eating into your data plan while you stream.

For battery life: turn screen brightness to 60–70%, switch on Do Not Disturb to avoid interruptions, and keep a power bank charged and beside you for late-night matches. A standard 10,000mAh power bank gives most mid-range phones roughly two full charges.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cast it to your TV – Setup takes just 90 seconds

Watching a World Cup match on a 6-inch phone screen at 1 AM is fine, but watching it on your living room TV could be much better. If your TV supports Google Cast or AirPlay, open ZEE5 on your phone, tap the cast icon in the top corner, and select your TV. No cables, no extra apps.

If your TV is older, a Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 Chromecast or Fire TV Stick plugged into any HDMI port does the same job. Set it up today before the match goes live.

The World Cup runs for 39 days. A little phone preparation now means zero technical headaches for every match from here to the final on July 19.