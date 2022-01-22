Final Fantasy 3D porn disturbs Italian senate’s Zoom meeting

New Delhi: A Zoom call invader streamed a 3D porn film starring Final Fantasy character Tifa Lockhart during a virtual Italian senate conference yesterday. The hentai went live alongside an introduction from Giorgio Parisi, one of last year's Nobel Laureates in Physics.

Senator Laura Mantovani of the Five Star Movement chaired the official government meeting, which brought together Italian legislators to debate the impact of data openness on political decisions. Someone hijacked the call about half an hour into the meeting and played the film for about 30 seconds before being thrown out.

The distressing segment of the official broadcast has been removed, however audio logs of the event may still be available on Twitter. The hijacker can be heard ranting in Italian about a "sex offender" as soon as the video starts playing. After then, there were a few whispers among the official members before they regained control.

"There's a person who has snuck in — I apologise," one of the event organisers remarked, according to Vice's translation. If the other director could please assist me in removing this individual." The Zoom call is then restarted, and the meeting can go normally.

The conference was live-streamed on Facebook and broadcast on Italy's Senato TV, which is a non-profit cable television network similar to C-SPAN. The invader was recognised as Alex Spence, who resumed his operations in the midst of the chaos by playing another video starring Xiangling from Genshin Impact.

There is currently no word on how they were able to listen in on the private call. However, according to Adnkronos, an Italian news agency, Mantovani would report the crime to the police, though prosecuting them can be tough in such circumstances because the vandal is usually from another nation.

