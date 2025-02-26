First Made-In-India Semiconductor Chip To Be Ready By 2025: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Made-in-India Semiconductor Chip: Union Minister of IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Wednesday that the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip would be ready for production by 2025. Speaking virtually on the second day of the Global Investor Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Vaishnaw announced, “By 2025, the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip will be ready for production.”

Over the past three years, India has made notable strides in semiconductor manufacturing, aiming to become a global leader in the sector. The launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in December 2021 laid the foundation for this transformation.

The ISM initiative offers attractive incentives to semiconductor manufacturers to establish their facilities and operational plants within the country. According to the ISM website, the incentive package includes financial support for companies setting up semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductor units, semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) units, and design-linked incentives.

In June 2023, global semiconductor giant Micron announced plans to build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, marking a pivotal investment in India’s semiconductor landscape. This was followed by a landmark partnership in September 2024, when TATA Electronics collaborated with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) to establish India’s first semiconductor fab unit.

According to a press release, the facility is expected to produce up to 50,000 wafers per month, catering to various industries, including automotive, computing and data storage, and wireless communication sectors. Other major Indian conglomerates, such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Adani Group, have also ventured into this space, highlighting the growing strategic importance of the semiconductor industry in India’s economic and national security roadmap.

The Indian government has made semiconductor manufacturing a key priority and is actively collaborating with international partners to expand its capabilities. A significant collaboration in this effort is with the United States under the iCET initiative (US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology), which focuses on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecommunications.

Adding to this momentum, former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, recently reached out to Indian innovators through a tweet, offering mentorship and support to those working in deep AI, semiconductors, and electronics. His tweet read:

“If you are Indian (in India or abroad) and are building or intend to build something significant in deep AI, semiconductors, or electronics, then I would like to work with/mentor you and help create more Indian success and momentum in these areas…”