Flight Rule Change In 2026: Power Banks Can No Longer Be Used To Charge Smartphones On Flights; Here’s Why

New Flight Safety Rules In 2026: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday clarified that passengers are not permitted to use power banks to charge mobile phones or any other electronic devices during flights, including through aircraft seat power outlets, citing serious safety concerns related to lithium batteries. The clarification follows several incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft.

In October last year, a passenger’s power bank reportedly caught fire on an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

Earlier, in November, the DGCA had issued a Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular allowing power banks and spare lithium batteries only in hand baggage. These items are strictly prohibited from being stored in overhead compartments, as fires in overhead bins are difficult to detect and control.

Power Banks Use In Flights: Why Are Lithium Batteries A Safety Concern?

According to the advisory, the growing use of lithium batteries in rechargeable devices has led to a sharp increase in passengers carrying power banks and spare batteries during air travel. The DGCA warned that these devices can act as ignition sources and may trigger fires on board, posing a serious risk to flight safety.

The regulator explained that lithium batteries stored in overhead bins or inside carry-on bags can remain out of sight, making it difficult for passengers or crew members to detect early signs of smoke or fire. This delayed detection can slow emergency response and significantly increase the risk during a flight. (Also Read: What Is Full Form Of USB? From Type-A To USB-C Ports: Here’s What Every USB Port Means, Its Shape, And Transfer Speed Explained)

DGCA Tightens Flight Safety Rules

The DGCA has asked all airlines to review their current safety checks related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. Meanwhile, the airlines have been directed to strictly follow stronger safety measures to reduce the risk of battery-related fire incidents.

Adding further, the aviation regulator has also emphasized better training for cabin crew so they can quickly spot signs of fire and respond effectively. Airlines must ensure that proper firefighting equipment and protective gear are available on board all aircraft.

Mandatory Safety Announcement For Passengers

Airlines have been directed to clearly inform passengers about the updated safety rules through in-flight announcements and other communication channels to ensure better awareness and compliance. According to the DGCA, these measures are essential to strengthen passenger safety and reduce the risk of lithium battery-related fire incidents during air travel.

International Airlines Impose Curbs On Lithium Batteries

It is important to note that similar rules were introduced earlier by several international airlines and countries, including Emirates and Singapore Airlines, after multiple lithium battery-related incidents were reported last year. These measures were taken to improve passenger safety and reduce the risk of fires during flights.

In January, an Air Busan aircraft caught fire at South Korea’s Gimhae International Airport. Investigators later found that the blaze may have been caused by a power bank, possibly due to a failure in the battery’s internal insulation. The incident raised fresh concerns about the safety risks linked to lithium batteries on flights. (With IANS Inputs)