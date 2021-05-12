Flipkart Apple Days Sale! iPhone 12 cheaper by Rs 8,000, check deals on iPhone 12 Pro/ Pro Max and more

New Delhi: If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone to an Apple iPhone, then you should surely check out Flipkart’s ongoing Apple Days sale in India. The e-commerce major is selling several Apple iPhone devices at their lowest prices in the Indian market.

Coupling the offers with an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can give you a chance to get your hands on an Apple iPhone device. The sale ends on May 14, and is offering a discount on devices such as iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iMac, and Apple Watch, among others.

Buyers shopping for an Apple device during the sale will also get one year of Apple TV+ subscription. Customers will have to pay Rs 99 per month after the free one year trial ends.

Here are the top offers on iPhones:

Lowest price on iPhone 12

Flipkart is currently selling iPhone 12 (64GB) variant at Rs 77,900. With a discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, you can buy an iPhone 12 at just Rs 71,900. The smartphone was launched in the Indian market by Apple at Rs 79,990.

iPhone 12 mini at low rates

Flipkart is retailing the iPhone Mini at 67,900. Using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, you can shop the iPhone 12 mini at just Rs 61,900. The smartphone was launched at Rs 69,900 in October 2020.

Best offers on iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are getting a Rs 5000 discount with HDFC Bank cards’ offer. So, coupling the offer, you can buy the starting variants of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at Rs 1,10,900 and Rs 1,20,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 on sale

Flipkart is retailing Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999. The ecommerce major is giving a Rs 1000 discount on Citi Credit/Debit cards, which can bring the price down to Rs 47,999.