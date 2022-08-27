New Delhi: Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale has begun on the e-commerce site which is offering good discounts on several items including fashion, beauty, home, kitchen tools, décor & furnishing, mobiles, electronics, small appliances, furniture, and so on. The sale is open from 26 to 28 August and has various offers.

(ALSO READ: Netflix Heads Up! Guess words from Netflix popular shows; Check details)

Customers will get flat Rs 250 discount on SBI mastercard debit and credit card along with other discounts.

Dhamaal deal offers

Flipkart sale will have the offer of free shipping for customers. You can get items from the platform without paying extra money for shipping. Besides, there is policy of easy returns in case you don’t like or unsatisfied from the products.

(ALSO READ: India overtakes China to become the second largest smartwatch market in 2022)

Combo deals that says ‘Badi Shopping, Badi Bachat!’ is opening at three times a day from 26 to 28 August – 12 AM, 8 Am, & 4 PM. These timings are best time to get good discounts and save a lot of money.

Big discounts for iPhones

The launching price of iPhone 13 (128 GB) is Rs 79,900 but is available on Flipkart for Rs 65,999. That is, a full discount of Rs 13,901 is being given on the phone. Apart from this, there is also a bank and exchange offer, which will reduce the price of the phone.

There is an exchange offer of 19 thousand rupees on iPhone 13, if you exchange your old smartphone then you will get this much off. But the discount of 19 thousand rupees will be available only if your old phone is in good condition and the model is latest.