Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale Live: From iPhone 16 Pro To Samsung Galaxy S24 FE; Check Top Smartphone Deals

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale Live: Diwali is around the corner and many e-commerce giants are rolling out exciting smartphone deals. If you missed some of the best offers during Flipkart Big Billion Days, do not worry as this is another chance to grab great smartphones at attractive prices. The lineup includes popular models from Samsung, Google and more.

The sale began on October 10 for Flipkart Plus and Black members, while other customers gained access on October 11. Notably, the sale will end on October 24, 2025. During this festive season, the company is offering attractive discounts on popular smartphones including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Motorola Razr 60, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and many more. Let us take a quick look at the ongoing smartphone discounts.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale: Deals On Smartphones

The sale is offering great deals on many popular smartphones. The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 68,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for Rs 99,999. The Nothing Phone 3 is priced at Rs 89,999, and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available for Rs 27,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is listed at Rs 30,999. Motorola also has exciting offers, with the Razr 60 priced at Rs 39,999 and the Edge 60 Fusion 5G available for Rs 20,999. (Also Read: Diwali Sale Scam Alert: How To Protect Yourself From Online Shopping Frauds This Festive Season)

Apple Diwali Sale Offers

Apple has also announced festive offers on many of its products. The company is giving discounts of up to Rs 10000 on the iPhone 17 series, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and several other devices. The instant cashback is automatically applied at checkout, making it easy for users to see the savings.

This offer is valid on ICICI, Axis, and American Express bank cards. The same offer also applies to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Under the offer, the iPhone 17 series is available with an instant cashback of Rs 5000 through Apple’s official website. For example, the standard iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82900, which brings down its effective price to Rs 77900 after the discount.