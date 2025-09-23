Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Orders Cancelled, Netizens Call It ‘SCAM’

New Delhi: The Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 sale is offering big discounts on premium smartphones, especially the Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Many buyers were excited and ready to click ‘Buy Now,’ but things didn’t go as planned in the mega event.

The mega sale started on September 22 for Flipkart Black and the Plus members and is now open to everyone. Thousands of iPhone fans rushed to grab the deals, but soon, many buyers found their orders canceled—even after making payment. This has caused concern and anger, with people questioning Flipkart’s fairness.

A majority of them are also saying that the price cut advertised before was nothing but a mere tool to drive engagement on the platform.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Orders Cancelled

During the sale, the 128GB iPhone 16 was listed at Rs. 51,999, and the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro at Rs. 69,999. Many buyers managed to place orders at these prices, but hours later, their orders were canceled. Frustrated users took to social media, calling the sale a “SCAM.”

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Discount On iPhone Models

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers the iPhone 16 (128GB) for Rs 51,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is priced at Rs 69,999. These big discounts make both devices very tempting for buyers. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: From Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Nothing Phone (3a); Check Massive Discounts On Pixel Lineup)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Here's How Netizens React

@flipkartsupport @Flipkart Looks like you are making fool of customers, my orders for iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro were placed successfully during the starting of bbd sale and this morning you cancelled both without any reason, what type of scam is this? pic.twitter.com/DOmh2wmCZl — Mukesh Rana (@backtorule) September 22, 2025

So after all the scam of showing wrong prices, stock not being available, card discounts changing, price changing,

I managed to book IPhone 16 Pro at 530 am in the morning! (When I woke up)



But now @Flipkart is yet to confirm the order and has it on hold for hours.



Have I ever… pic.twitter.com/z6rtAZasxJ — Red Devil’s Advocate (@TheSagarNaik07) September 23, 2025

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

It features a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals. It boasts a durable titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, ensuring both style and durability. An action button is included for quick access to customizable functions. Powering the device is the advanced A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for efficient performance and enhanced AI capabilities.

The Pro camera system includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a telephoto option, ensuring high-quality photography in all conditions. The battery supports up to 27 hours of video playback, while the USB-C port with USB 3 support allows for up to 20x faster data transfers.

The device is also water-resistant, capable of withstanding depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, providing peace of mind in wet conditions. New features include the Camera Capture button, Action button, IP68 rating, USB Type-C port, MagSafe charging, and NFC.