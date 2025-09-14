Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Biggest Discount On Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max Announced; Check Price

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Diwali sales are almost here, and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will start on September 23. Like every year, the biggest highlight will be discounts on older iPhone models after the iPhone 17 series India launch. Along with iPhones, Flipkart will also offer deals on smartphones, laptops, PCs, TWS earbuds, washing machines, refrigerators, smartwatches, and smart home appliances. This time, the platform has also teased an exciting offer on the latest iPhone 16 series. However, the early access begins on September 22 for the Flipkart Plus and Black members.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Apple iPhone 16

The base iPhone 16 (128GB), priced at Rs 74,900, is expected to be available for Rs 51,999 during the sale. This marks the lowest price in the series, making it a smart choice for buyers who want Apple’s latest technology at a more affordable cost.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro, launched at Rs 1,19,900, is currently priced at Rs 1,12,900 on Flipkart. In the Big Billion Days sale, its effective price will drop to Rs 69,999. This makes it a great chance for buyers to own a premium Apple phone at a much lower cost.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at an effective starting price of Rs 89,999, compared to its launch price of Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB base model. This is the biggest price drop since its launch, made possible through flat discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals. Buyers using select credit cards can also get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. (Also Read: Nano Banana Viral AI 3D Figurine Trend: From Vintage Saree To Retro-Style Photo; 10 Must-Try Pro Prompts To Explore Different Artworks For Free On Google Gemini)

iPhone 16 Specifications:

The Phone with a 6.1-inch OLED display running at 60Hz, offering up to 1,600 nits brightness and Ceramic Shield protection. It is powered by the A18 chip and paired with 8GB RAM, enough to handle Apple Intelligence features. For cameras, it has a 48MP main sensor with 2x telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus.

iPhone 16 Pro And Pro Max Specifications:

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion LTPO OLED displays, both offering 1,600 nits peak brightness. Powered by the A18 Pro chipset with a 64-bit architecture and 16-core Neural Engine, they deliver top performance. For cameras, both models include a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, they sport the same 12MP selfie camera found on the standard model.

So, the Big Billion Days sale is offering price cuts of over Rs 40,000, making it one of the best chances to grab Apple’s 2024 flagship iPhones at a lower cost. For buyers waiting to own a premium Apple device, this sale brings unmatched value and savings.