Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: From Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Nothing Phone (3a); Check Massive Discounts On Pixel Lineup

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Live: Flipkart’s much-awaited Big Billion Days 2025 sale is live, bringing massive discounts on smartphones across all categories. From premium flagships like iPhones and Google’s Pixel series to budget-friendly 5G models, buyers can explore offers on 56 smartphone models covering multiple price points.

What makes the sale even more exciting is that Flipkart Plus and Black tier members are enjoying early live access via the app and website, giving them a head start on the best deals. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a high-end flagship or switch to an affordable 5G device, this mega event has something for every buyer. If purchasing a smartphone has been on your checklist, now is the ideal time to grab unbeatable offers before stocks run out.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: Google Pixel Smartphone Price

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale, Google’s Pixel lineup is available at massive discounts. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, originally priced at Rs 1,72,999, is now selling for just Rs 1,19,999, offering a flat 30% off on the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Pixel 9 has emerged as one of the most exciting deals of the sale, with its price slashed from Rs 79,999 to just Rs 34,999 for the 256GB storage model—making it a must-grab offer for buyers.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at Rs 89,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,24,999, giving customers a solid 28% discount. These offers make the Pixel series one of the biggest highlights of the mega sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: Nothing Smartphone Price

Nothing smartphones are also witnessing attractive price drops during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale. The Nothing Phone (3) (Black, 512GB) is now available at Rs 89,999, down from its original price of Rs 94,999, offering a 5% discount.

The more affordable Nothing Phone (3a) has received a bigger cut, dropping from Rs 27,999 to Rs 23,999, which translates to a 14% discount. For those eyeing a slightly more advanced option, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is up for grabs at Rs 27,999, reduced from Rs 32,999 with a 15% discount. (Also Read: Samsung One UI 8 Stable Update: Is Your Galaxy Phone On List? Check Features And Here's How To Download)

Adding to the deals, the Nothing CMF 2 Pro is listed at just Rs 16,999, compared to its original price of Rs 22,999, giving buyers a massive 26% off. These offers make the Nothing lineup a solid choice across different budgets.