Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, And Google Pixel 10 To Get Massive Discounts; Check Price

Big Billion Days 2025 Flipkart Date: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23. The event is going to bring some of the best deals for sure so if you are planning to upgrade your smartphones then this is the perfect time to grab the offer. In this mega sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Google Pixel 10 is reportedly set to see a massive price drop during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, making it up to Rs 70,000 cheaper than its India launch price. Notably, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members.

Smartphones are the main highlight this year, with big discounts on top models like the iPhone 16, Google Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Flipkart is also adding bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals to make the discounts even better.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025: To Deals On Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) is currently priced at Rs 81,985, down from its original Rs 1,29,999. However, during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, the phone is expected to see a massive price cut—reportedly up to Rs 70,000 cheaper than its launch price. This will mark the first time the flagship, famous for its 200MP camera, will be available for under Rs 60,000.

Flipkart’s sale is also bringing huge discounts on other top smartphones. The iPhone 16 (128GB) will be available for just Rs 51,999, while Google’s Pixel 10 will drop from Rs 79,999 to Rs 67,999. For budget-friendly buyers, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro (8GB + 256GB) will be up for grabs at an effective price of Rs 24,999, instead of Rs 29,999. (Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: Are Your Photos At Risk? IPS Officer Raises Concern; How Can You Keep Your Photos Safe)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It comes with S-Pen support, making it ideal for productivity and creativity on the go. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired and wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting performance.

On the photography front, it offers a powerful quad rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP additional lens, along with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the software side, it runs One UI 6 based on Android 14, delivering a smooth and modern user experience.