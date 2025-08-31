Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale In India: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone 16 May Get Major Price Cuts; Check Expected Discounts And Bank Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale In India: Walmart-owned Flipkart has officially started teasing its Big Billion Days Sale in India, one of the country’s biggest online shopping events of the year. While the company has not yet announced the exact dates, a banner on its website and app confirms that the sale is “Coming Soon.”

Shoppers can expect massive discounts on smartphones from leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Realme. Adding further, the sale will feature significant price cuts on home appliances, including smart TVs, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone 16 Price Cut (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the hints, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will see a big price cut, while the iPhone 16 may drop to its lowest price yet as the iPhone 17 launch nears. As far as discounts are concerned, Flipkart is likely to roll out offers across all major categories. Customers can expect deals on smartphones, laptops, kitchen and home appliances, TVs, clothing, footwear, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts And Bank Offers (Expected)

Flipkart regularly partners with leading banks to provide instant discounts and no-cost EMI options, enhancing the overall appeal of its sales. This year as well, the e-commerce giant is expected to roll out attractive bank offers and special card discounts. Notably, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is likely to coincide with Amazon’s Diwali sale, known as the Great Indian Festival.