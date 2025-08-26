Flipkart Black Vs Flipkart VIP: New Subscription Plan Launched In India With YouTube Premium; Benefits, Price, And Cashback Offers Compared

Flipkart Black Membership Benefits: Flipkart has rolled out a new premium subscription program, Flipkart Black, in India. The plan offers several benefits, including early access to sale events, exclusive discounts, and priority customer support. Positioned as a competitor to the similarly priced Amazon Prime membership, Flipkart Black introduces a range of new perks for users.

According to the company, such deals will be offered on gadgets and premium appliances. The company already runs a subscription service called Flipkart VIP, along with its loyalty programme, Flipkart Plus, which features two tiers: Silver and Gold. However, Flipkart Black is positioned as a more premium subscription plan.

Flipkart Black Benefits And Validity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The new subscription plan comes bundled with a YouTube Premium subscription worth Rs. 1,490. However, as part of an introductory offer, it is currently available at Rs. 990 per year. This plan provides ad-free video streaming, background play, and offline downloads.

The subscription plan is valid for one year and can be linked to a single YouTube account. Adding further, Flipkart Black offers Re 1 cancellation and rescheduling benefits on travel bookings made through Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel. The e-commerce giant has also clarified that the subscription fee is non-refundable and cannot be cancelled once purchased. (Also Read: Instagram Rolls Out New Linked Reel Feature To Create Multi-Part Content; How To Link Reel In New Post And Existing Reel)

Flipkart Black Members: Cashback Offers

The Flipkart subscribers will earn 5 percent SuperCoins cashback on every Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes order, capped at Rs. 100 per transaction, with the opportunity to accumulate up to 800 SuperCoins each month. These SuperCoins can be redeemed as rupee-equivalent discounts or cashback on future purchases.

Adding further, members will enjoy an extra 5 percent discount on SuperCoins transactions, capped at Rs. 1,000. Other benefits include exclusive offers on premium electronics, early access to Flipkart sale events, and round-the-clock priority customer support.

Flipkart VIP: Price, Benefits And Cashback Offers

The Flipkart VIP membership is priced at Rs. 799 per year and strikes a balance between shopping rewards and travel perks. Members earn 5% cashback in SuperCoins, capped at 100 coins per order, along with an additional 25 SuperCoins on purchases above Rs. 10,000. They also benefit from faster return pickups in select areas, excluding large appliances and furniture. (Also Read: Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Additional Seasonal Job Opportunities Ahead Of ‘The Big Billion Days’ Sales Event)

On the travel side, the plan offers hotel discounts on Cleartrip and flight changes or cancellations at just Re. 1. It also includes SuperCoin earnings and savings on both domestic and international flight bookings. Adding further, the VIP members enjoy a 15% instant discount during sale events like Big Billion Days when using Hero Bank cards.