Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 Begins: Massive Discounts On iPhone 16 Lineup, Galaxy S24, And More Ahead of Diwali

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025: After the massive success of its recently concluded Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart has announced a new ‘Big Festive Dhamaka’ sale ahead of Diwali, which begins at midnight on October 4, as revealed through a dedicated microsite for the upcoming event. This means the sale will start in less than 12 hours. The e-commerce giant wrapped up its Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on October 2.

The company has also unveiled exciting smartphone deals featuring popular models like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), and more. Customers can also enjoy additional bank discounts and cashback offers during the festive sale.

Adding further, the e-commerce platform will provide a 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, along with cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options.

Flipkart ‘Big Festive Dhamaka’: Offers On iPhone 16 Models

The upcoming sale event will also give similar discounts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo K13x 5G, Moto G96 5G, and more. During the sale event, the iPhone 16 will be offered at Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro can be purchased starting at Rs 85,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,04,999. (Also Read: Forgot Something To Order Last Minute? Amazon Now Lets You Add Items To Your Completed Order Before It Ships; Check Availability)

Flipkart ‘Big Festive Dhamaka’: Deals On Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Oppo K13x 5G

Smartphones from several other popular brands are also part of the sale. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available at its lowest-ever price of Rs 17,999. Other attractive offers include the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion at Rs 18,999, the Oppo K13x 5G starting at Rs 9,499, the Vivo T4x 5G at Rs 12,499, the Nothing Phone 2 Pro for Rs 15,999, and the Realme P3x listed at Rs 10,999. Moreover, the customers will be able to buy the newly launched Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon) at Rs 38,999.