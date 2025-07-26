Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 To Kick Off In August; VIP Customers And Plus Subscribers To Get Early Access- Details Here

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025: Flipkart has announced its upcoming Freedom Sale 2025, set to kick off in early August. During this sale, Flipkart Plus subscribers are likely to get various discounts and bank offers on numerous products. According to the Flipkart app, the Freedom Sale 2025 will commence on August 1st, while the website states the sale will begin on August 2nd. This discrepancy between the app and website means the official start date is still uncertain.

If the sale begins on the earlier date, it will align with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025, which is also set to kick off on the same day, offering deals and discounts across a wide range of products. However, neither e-commerce platform has announced an official end date for their respective sales yet. Flipkart will give early access to Plus and VIP members before the Freedom Sale 2025 begins. This means they can start shopping 24 hours before everyone else.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025: Discount Offers

During the sale, Flipkart is offering an instant 15 percent discount on purchases made using select bank offers. Adding further, Flipkart Plus members can avail an extra 10 percent off by redeeming Super Coins. The Freedom Sale comes shortly after the recently concluded Flipkart GOAT Sale, which ended on July 17 and featured deals on popular smartphones like the iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24.

Adding further, Flipkart had launched the exciting deals on the latest iPhone 16 series as part of its GOAT Sale 2025. The much-anticipated iPhone 16 (128GB variant) was selling at a special price of Rs 69,999, down from its original retail value of Rs 79,900 in the country.