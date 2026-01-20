Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Google Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 Get Massive Discount; Check Price, Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs

Google Pixel 9a Vs Google Pixel 10 Price: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, bringing a wave of deals across categories, especially on smartphones. If you have been waiting to upgrade your phone, this could be a good time to act. The sale seasons are usually filled with loud banners and big promises. Many offers do not hold up after a closer look.

But sometimes, a deal truly stands out, not because it looks flashy, but because it is on a phone people actually want. This time, the focus is on Google’s Pixel lineup. The Google Pixel 9a and Google Pixel 10 are available at hefty discounts during the sale. In this article, we will tell you how to grab the deal.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Google Pixel 9a Discount

The Google Pixel 9a was launched in India at Rs 49,999. During Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, it is currently available for Rs 39,999, marking a straight Rs 10,000 price cut. Buyers using an Axis Bank credit card can avail an additional Rs 2,000 discount, taking the total savings to Rs 12,000. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 33,150, which can further reduce the final price, depending on the device you trade in and its condition.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. It offers up to 1800 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone is powered by the device is a 5100mAh battery, delivering over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For photography, the Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera setup, including a 48MP wide camera with OIS and 8X Super Res Zoom (digital zoom), along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there’s a 13MP selfie camera with a 96.1-degree ultrawide field of view.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the Pixel 9a includes features like Emergency SOS, Crisis Alerts, Car Crash Detection, Earthquake Alerts, and Theft Protection. Notably, the smartphone comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris and Peony colour options.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Google Pixel 10 Discount

The Google Pixel 10 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Flipkart is currently offering a flat Rs 5,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 74,999. Buyers can save even more with an additional Rs 7,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 62,400, allowing customers to further reduce the final price by trading in their old smartphone.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a sharp 422 PPI. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

The phone is powered by a 4,970mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and up to 15W PixelSnap wireless charging with Qi2 certification. Under the hood, the Pixel 10 is built to handle AI and machine learning tasks efficiently. It comes with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a 48MP main camera with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and quality video calls, there is a 10.5MP shooter at the front.

The Pixel 10 also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and runs Android 16 out of the box. Google promises seven years of OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drop features.