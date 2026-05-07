Flipkart summer sale 2026: OnePlus, Samsung smartphones; Asus, Dell, HP laptops; and CMF, Noise, boAt smartwatches to get huge discounts

Flipkart summer sale 2026: Flipkart officially kicks off its biggest summer sale of 2026, called the Sasa Lele Sale. It will start on May 9 at 12:00 AM. The sale covers smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, ACs, and more, with big discounts across OnePlus, Samsung, Asus, Dell, HP, CMF, Noise, and boAt. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get 24-hour early access starting May 8. If you are planning to buy new gadgets this month, this is a good opportunity, as prices are expected to hit their lowest point of 2026.

SBI credit card holders get a flat 10% instant discount, which applies even on EMI payments. Flipkart Black members unlock up to 15% bank discounts during early access. Black members also get 2X SuperCoin value - meaning every coin is worth Rs 2 instead of the usual Rs 1. On top of that, Rush Hour deals refresh every 12 hours, so checking the app twice a day gives you a shot at the sharpest prices.

Smartphones: OnePlus, Samsung, and more at low prices

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The Flipkart Summer Sale 2026 targets every smartphone budget. OnePlus models across the Nord and flagship range are confirmed for direct price cuts, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 (12GB/256GB) -- already at Rs 56,999, is expected to drop further with card offers. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is confirmed for significant cuts. The Google Pixel 10 drops to an effective Rs 59,999 from its Rs 79,999 launch price, and the iPhone 17 is expected at Rs 71,900 after exchange and bank discounts.

If you are using an old phone, you can exchange it to get an extra Rs 5,000–10,000 discount, depending on the model.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite launched in India with 8,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, performance, key features

Laptops: Asus, Dell, HP — up to 40% off

The Asus ExpertBook P1 is officially confirmed for special pricing with no-cost EMI and exchange bonuses during the sale. Dell and HP productivity laptops also feature in the Flipkart Summer Sale with up to 40% off when you stack card discounts. It is a good time for students and work-from-home buyers who have been waiting for a laptop upgrade since the start of the year.

Smartwatches: CMF, Noise, boAt at discounts

The CMF Watch 3 Pro, launched on May 6, is available in the sale with discount offers, making it a good deal for buyers looking for a smartwatch under Rs 7,000. Noise and boAt smartwatches are listed at up to 80% off on select models. Soundbars are also expected to be available under Rs 5,000 with bank offers. For anyone eyeing wearables, Flipkart is pricing this category very aggressively to clear summer stock.

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The Flipkart Sasa Lele Summer Sale 2026 opens on May 9 at midnight — May 8 if you hold a Plus or Black membership. Wishlist your products now on the Flipkart app, check your SBI or HDFC card eligibility in advance, and keep an eye on Rush Hour windows every 12 hours for the sharpest prices.