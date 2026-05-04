Flipkart summer sale DATE announced: iPhone 17 price drops; huge discounts on laptops, Android phones, tech gadgets, and ACs

Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Flipkart has officially announced its biggest summer sale of 2026 — the Sasa Lele Sale. It will start on May 9, with early access opening on May 8 for Plus and Black members. The sale brings major discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25, along with up to 15% bank discounts and multiple flash sale events. It is one of the most budget-friendly shopping windows of the year.

iPhone 17 at its lowest price yet

If you have been waiting to buy Apple’s latest flagship, this is the window. The Apple iPhone 17 price in the Flipkart Summer Sale is expected to drop to around Rs 74,900, inclusive of a Rs 5,000 exchange offer and a Rs 3,000 credit card full swipe discount. That is a good saving on a phone that launched at a significantly higher price.

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The iPhone 16 is also available at Rs 56,999 with applicable bank and exchange offers. It is a solid option if you want flagship performance without the top-tier price tag.

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Bank offers and flash deals: How to stack your savings

The real value in this Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale lies in combining offers. SBI credit card holders get a 10% instant discount, even on EMI payments, while Flipkart Black members unlock up to 15% bank discounts with exclusive early deals.

Additional perks include 2X SuperCoin value, Buy One Get One deals, and 15% bank discounts for eligible users. On top of that, the platform is running Rush Hour Deals updated every 12 hours and Tick Tock Deals dropping new offers every hour. So check the platform regularly to get a better price than the headline deal.

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Gadgets, appliances and more on offer

The sale is not limited to smartphones only. There could be price drops on Samsung laptops, gaming laptops, the Google Pixel 9 series, Motorola Edge 70, Vivo T4 Ultra, POCO F7, air conditioners, and air coolers.

Bestselling refrigerators start from Rs 8,990, and the LG 2026 AC model (1.5-ton, 3-star) is available at Rs 31,490 using a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI credit cards.

If you were waiting to buy something bigger, the Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale would be best for you. Add items to your cart now, check your bank card eligibility in advance, and keep an eye on flash deal windows for the sharpest prices. The sale will open for everyone on May 9 at midnight, but Plus and Black members will get early access on May 8.