iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India Vs Dubai: Apple launched its new iPhone lineup that includes iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Like every year, once again, the prices of iPhones are making headlines. People are making kidney jokes on the internet and complaining about how expensive iPhones are in India despite being locally manufactured. While the iPhone 17 base model looks decent for Rs 82,900, especially with the extended storage of 256GB compared to 128GB in the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are significantly expensive here than in many other countries.

For instance, let's talk about the price disparity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max between India and Dubai. The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Rs 1,49,900 in India. In Dubai, it’s priced at 5,099 AED, which is about Rs 1,22,500. That makes it Rs 27,400 cheaper in Dubai. Interestingly, if you do the math, it is cheaper to fly to Dubai and buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max than to buy it in India.

Let us break it down for you. According to Skyscanner, the cheapest round-trip from New Delhi (DEL) to Dubai (DXB) costs Rs 22,619 (via SpiceJet). And, if you buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max for AED 5,099 (approx. Rs 1,22,500), the total cost of the trip and the purchase would be Rs 1,45,100. This is still around Rs 4,800 less than buying the same iPhone in India.

The price difference isn’t only with Dubai. Similar gaps exist when compared to Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and even Hong Kong. For example, in Hong Kong, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is about Rs 34,300 cheaper than in India. A round-trip to Hong Kong costs around Rs 28,100, as per Skyscanner.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In US, Japan & Other Countries

United States - $1,199 (Around Rs 1,05,670)

Hong Kong - HK$10,199 (Around Rs 1,15,404)

Japan - ¥194,800 (Around Rs 1,16,443)

UAE - AED 5,099 (Around Rs 1,22,535)

Singapore - S$1,899 (Around Rs 1,30,433)

Vietnam - ₫37,999,000 (Around Rs 1,25,777)

Notably, Apple sets different prices in each country based on several factors, including import duties, local taxes and others. That’s why prices vary so much.