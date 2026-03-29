Forget metros, smaller cities are driving India’s next spending boom – Here’s why

New Delhi: India’s next consumption wave is emerging beyond the metros. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are becoming growth centres, and government initiatives and technology are playing a big role in driving it. Programmes such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI), availability of affordable cell phones and better internet access are helping it easier for households in smaller cities to explore more options and spend with greater confidence.

Consumers in these regions are not only spending more, but also making more informed choices about what they buy. This is prompting industries, especially kitchenware companies, to rethink how they reach customers, market their products and plan their offerings. The change is also being driven by the growing demand for electrical and electronic kitchen appliances because rising incomes, improving infrastructure and changing consumer expectations are transforming demand in smaller cities.

Industry experts say increasing digital access and exposure to organised retail, through e-commerce platforms and social media discovery, are accelerating this transformation. Companies are now reworking strategies to expand beyond traditional urban strongholds.

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Digital access boosts branded product demand

As digital awareness and rising aspirations grow, smaller cities are witnessing stronger demand for branded kitchenware. Consumers who earlier relied on local and unbranded products are now comparing features, prices and reviews online before making purchases.

Archit Garg, founder of Airlock India, said the real opportunity lies in deeper penetration beyond metros. “The real scale comes from deep penetration across Bharat. If you reach these towns effectively, metros will follow,” he explained.

Analysts say this points to a change across the industry. Instead of concentrating only on metro visibility, brands are giving more importance to accessibility, availability and digital discoverability in smaller markets. Trust also play a role in purchase decisions, particularly among first-time buyers.

Garg said that Indian households are still searching for reliable domestic brands. “India is still searching for dependable ‘Make in India’ kitchenware brands that households can rely on. Safety and reliability are non-negotiable,” he added.

In markets where brand awareness is still developing, credibility, supported by reviews, warranties and after-sales support, is becoming an important differentiator.

Growth outpacing metro markets

Industry estimates suggest the kitchenware segment is growing at around 8-10% every year, with non-metro markets often expanding faster than metro regions.

Shivansh Sharma, business head at Airlock India, said smaller cities are leading the next consumption cycle. “Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are leading the next wave of consumption due to rising demand and lower brand saturation,” he said.

To capture this opportunity, companies are investing in stronger distribution networks, local partnerships and improved after-sales infrastructure.

Analysts say last-mile delivery, consistent product availability and service reliability will be important for sustained growth.

Competitive market, long-term opportunity

Despite the strong outlook, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. Success will depend on how effectively companies combine affordability, quality and trust while adapting to the evolving needs of digitally connected consumers beyond metro cities.