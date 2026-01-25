Forget to text your loved ones? Here is how to send birthday wishes automatically on WhatsApp at sharp 12:00 am

Birthday Wishes: Do you also forget to text or wish someone on a specific date or time? This feature of smartphones will surely help you out. Every passing day, smartphones are offering the latest tools that help users manage communication better. One such feature allows users to schedule messages to be sent at a specific time instead of sending them immediately. For iPhone users, this functionality is now available as an inbuilt option, while Android users need third-party apps to use this feature.

iPhone users can send messages at a specific time using an inbuilt feature available through Apple’s Shortcuts app. This feature allows users to schedule messages in advance without installing any third-party applications. It is part of Apple’s automation tools introduced to make everyday phone tasks easier.

Unlike some messaging apps that offer a direct “schedule” button, Apple provides this function through the Shortcuts app, which comes pre-installed on iPhones. This feature works for both iMessage and regular SMS messages, as long as the phone is unlocked and connected to the internet or mobile network at the scheduled time.

How the automation works?

To schedule a message, users need to open the Shortcuts app and go to the “Automation” section. From there, they can create a new personal automation, select “Time of Day,” and choose when they want the message to be sent.

After setting the time, users can add the “Send Message” action, enter the message content, and select the contact. Once the automation is saved and set to run automatically, the iPhone will send the message at the specified time without further input.

Users also have the option to turn off notifications asking for confirmation, allowing the message to be sent fully automatically.

Useful for daily life and work

This feature is helpful in many situations, such as sending birthday wishes, reminders, or important updates at the right time. It can also be useful for work-related communication, especially when messages need to be sent during office hours or across different time zones.

People who forget to send messages on time can benefit from this built-in option, as it allows planning communication in advance.

All scheduled message automations are visible in the Shortcuts app, giving users full control. Automations can be edited, paused, or deleted at any time before the message is sent.

No extra apps required

Since the feature is built into the Shortcuts app, iPhone users do not need to download any additional software. This makes message scheduling more accessible and reliable for users who prefer convenient phone features.