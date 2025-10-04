Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968031https://zeenews.india.com/technology/forgot-something-to-order-last-minute-amazon-now-lets-you-add-items-to-your-completed-order-before-it-ships-check-availability-2968031.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Forgot Something To Order Last Minute? Amazon Now Lets You Add Items To Your Completed Order Before It Ships; Check Availability

Amazon "Add to Delivery" New Shopping Feature: The eligible items can be added to an already scheduled delivery without any extra steps, saving time for shoppers who often forget essential products.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Forgot Something To Order Last Minute? Amazon Now Lets You Add Items To Your Completed Order Before It Ships; Check Availability Image Credit: aboutamazon.com (Official)

Amazon "Add to Delivery" New Shopping Feature: Have you ever placed an order and then remembered something else you needed, like snacks, pet supplies, or a last-minute birthday card? Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has introduced a new feature for Prime members called “Add to Delivery.” This feature allows customers to add items to an order even after it has been placed, provided it hasn’t shipped yet.

Instead of creating a completely new order, users can now simply tap the Add to Delivery button to have the item added to their most recent order. This initiative is part of the e-commerce giant’s efforts to make shopping more flexible and convenient for its users.

Amazon "Add to Delivery" Shopping Feature: How It Works

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, once an order was placed on Amazon, customers had to create a new order to buy additional items. With Add to Delivery, the process is now much simpler. Eligible items can be added to an already scheduled delivery without any extra steps, saving time for shoppers who often forget essential products. The feature is currently available exclusively to US users through the Amazon app or on Amazon.com via mobile devices.

Amazon "Add to Delivery" Feature: Availability And Product Categories

The feature is currently available exclusively to US users through the Amazon app or on Amazon.com via mobile devices. It applies to select product categories, including electronics, clothing, books, and groceries. (Also Read: Beware! Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Users: CERT-In Issues Warning; How To Protect Your Browsers From Vulnerabilities)

Meanwhile, eligible items are marked with a blue “Add to Delivery” button on their product page, just below the standard yellow “Add to Cart” button. By tapping it instantly adds the item to the upcoming delivery. If selected by mistake, users can quickly remove it using the undo option, making it easy to correct errors. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh