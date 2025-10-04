Forgot Something To Order Last Minute? Amazon Now Lets You Add Items To Your Completed Order Before It Ships; Check Availability

Amazon "Add to Delivery" New Shopping Feature: Have you ever placed an order and then remembered something else you needed, like snacks, pet supplies, or a last-minute birthday card? Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has introduced a new feature for Prime members called “Add to Delivery.” This feature allows customers to add items to an order even after it has been placed, provided it hasn’t shipped yet.

Instead of creating a completely new order, users can now simply tap the Add to Delivery button to have the item added to their most recent order. This initiative is part of the e-commerce giant’s efforts to make shopping more flexible and convenient for its users.

Amazon "Add to Delivery" Shopping Feature: How It Works

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, once an order was placed on Amazon, customers had to create a new order to buy additional items. With Add to Delivery, the process is now much simpler. Eligible items can be added to an already scheduled delivery without any extra steps, saving time for shoppers who often forget essential products. The feature is currently available exclusively to US users through the Amazon app or on Amazon.com via mobile devices.

Amazon "Add to Delivery" Feature: Availability And Product Categories

The feature is currently available exclusively to US users through the Amazon app or on Amazon.com via mobile devices. It applies to select product categories, including electronics, clothing, books, and groceries. (Also Read: Beware! Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Users: CERT-In Issues Warning; How To Protect Your Browsers From Vulnerabilities)

Meanwhile, eligible items are marked with a blue “Add to Delivery” button on their product page, just below the standard yellow “Add to Cart” button. By tapping it instantly adds the item to the upcoming delivery. If selected by mistake, users can quickly remove it using the undo option, making it easy to correct errors.