Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra takes over as NHRC chief

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday (June 2) took charge as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, said a PTI report citing official sources. The post of the NHRC chief had been lying vacant since justice H L Dattu, ex-chief justice of India, had completed his tenure in December 2020.

The sources told PTI, "Justice Arun Mishra today joined as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. One panel member has also joined."

Justice Dattu had joined the NHRC on February 29, 2016, after retiring as the CJI on December 2, 2015.

Notably, Justice Mishra took over as a Supreme Court judge in 2014 and retired from the top court in September last year.

Justice Arun Mishra has also served as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta and the Rajasthan High Courts, while the Madhya Pradesh High Court is his parent High Court.

His father late Hargovind Mishra was also a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Mishra first became a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in October 1999 and remained there till 2010.

He was transferred to Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice in November 2010, where he remained till December 2012. After that, he became the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court before being transferred to the Supreme Court.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV