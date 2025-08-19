Free Apple Music Offer For THESE Airtel Users After Spotify Price Hike; Check Validity And Here’s How To Get It

Airtel Prepaid Apple Music Offer: If you are fond of listening to songs or looking to reduce stress, then there is a good news for you. Airtel is expanding its digital service offerings in India by granting free access to Apple Music for its prepaid users. Now, the company has extended the complimentary music streaming service to prepaid customers as well.

The offer comes at a time when Spotify has raised the price of several premium plans in India by around Rs 20. It can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app. Earlier in February, Airtel partnered with Apple Music to give free subscriptions to its broadband and postpaid users. This move comes soon after the company grabbed attention by offering customers complimentary access to Perplexity AI Pro, a premium AI app.

Free Apple Music For Airtel Prepaid Users In India

With this limited-time offer, prepaid users can enjoy Apple Music for free. The banner shows that the service will be free for up to six months, after which it will renew automatically at Rs 119 per month. However, Airtel has not disclosed the exact eligibility criteria for the Apple Music offer. However, reports indicate that the benefit may not be restricted to specific recharge plans.

Airtel Prepaid Apple Music Offer: How To Check

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app and sign in with your Airtel prepaid number.

Step 2: Go to Offers/Rewards (or look for the Apple Music banner) to check eligibility for your number.

Step 3: If eligible, tap “Claim/Activate” and follow the on-screen steps to start your free Apple Music.

Step 4: Recharge via the Airtel Thanks app—the free Apple Music offer applies to recharges made in the app.

Adding further, Airtel has expanded its bundled recharge plans that combine data, voice calls, and entertainment subscriptions. These plans offer access to over 25 OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, SunNxt, and Aha, with content available in more than 16 languages.