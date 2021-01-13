Free Fire Max: Know release date, other details and 4 simple steps to install on Android device

New Delhi: Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game offered from Garena. It has already established itself in the mobile gaming industry. The game has come up with an update in the form of Free Fire Max.

The Free Fire Max is going to have high-resolution maps and better immersive effects which will add to a better gaming experience. Free Fire Max is currently in beta testing and is available to download in Bolivia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Free Fire Max is yet to officially launch in India. The Free Fire tasted success in India and it is highly possible that Garena will be launching the game in India soon.

Follow these 4 simple steps to install Free Fire Max on your Android device:

Step 1: Downloading the file:

The users need to download the zip file with this website. The file includes APK and OBB which takes 895.3 MB space in your storage. Users need to unzip this file.

Step 2: Enabling Install from Unknown Source:

Users should enable the option, ' Install from Unknown Source' in order to install APK file externally.

Settings --> Safety and Privacy -->Allow installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the Free Fire Max APK file.

Step 4: Placing the OBB file in the folder:

After installing the APK file, users will need to add/copy OBB folder named 'com.dts.freefiremax' to Android --> OBB

The users will now be able to play the game without any issue.