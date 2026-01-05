Free Legal Help On WhatsApp: Government Launches Nyaya Setu Chatbot For Property, Divorce Cases; How It Works

Free Legal Help Service On WhatsApp: The Indian government has launched a new initiative, the Nyaya Setu Chatbot, to offer free legal assistance through WhatsApp. The service was introduced on January 1, 2026, by the Ministry of Law and Justice. It aims to support citizens facing various legal issues, including property disputes and divorce cases. The chatbot is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

It delivers simplified legal guidance and connects users with panel lawyers for initial consultations. Adding further, it also help users to find information about laws and schemes easily without navigating complex government websites.

Nyaya Setu Chatbot On WhatsApp: How It Works

To access the service, users need to send a message to 7217711814 on WhatsApp, where it appears as “Tele-Law.” After verifying their mobile number, they are connected to an AI-powered chatbot that offers unified legal advice and information free of cost.

The Nyaya Setu Chatbot provides round-the-clock legal assistance directly on WhatsApp, removing the need to visit a lawyer’s office. This free service covers a broad range of legal areas, including civil law, criminal defense, corporate matters, and family disputes. The chatbot primarily focuses on offering guidance before a case reaches court, helping citizens understand their rights and assess the strength of their case at an early stage. (Also Read: Flight Rule Change In 2026: Power Banks Can No Longer Be Used To Charge Smartphones On Flights; Here’s Why)

Nyaya Setu Chatbot On WhatsApp: Integrates With Existing Legal Aid Mechanisms

Nyaya Setu is linked with existing legal aid services such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Services Authorities, helping users easily understand and access available legal assistance and advisory options. However, it is important to note that while the service offers legal guidance, you will still need a qualified advocate to represent you if you decide to take your case to court for proper legal proceedings.