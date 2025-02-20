Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2861631https://zeenews.india.com/technology/free-upi-no-more-google-pay-implements-convenience-fees-on-these-transactions-2861631.html
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE PAY

Free UPI No More? Google Pay Implements Convenience Fees On THESE Transactions

In 2020, the Indian government waived the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for UPI transactions under Rs 2,000 to encourage digital payments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Free UPI No More? Google Pay Implements Convenience Fees On THESE Transactions File Photo

New Delhi: Google Pay, one of the most popular UPI platforms, has reportedly introduced a convenience fee for electricity and gas bill payments.  This fee applies to customers who have been enjoying free transactions for low-value bills until now, as per a report by Economic Times. However, Google Pay has not yet officially confirmed or commented on the new charges.

What fees is Google Pay charging?

The fees on Google Pay vary between 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of the transaction amount, along with any applicable GST.

What is the processing fee for debit and credit card payments?

As per a report from the Economic Times, Google Pay had introduced a Rs 3 convenience fee for mobile recharges about a year ago. The report also mentions that when paying an electricity bill using a credit card, customers were charged around Rs 15 as a "processing fee for debit and credit card transactions," with GST added on top.

In 2020, the Indian government waived the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for UPI transactions under Rs 2,000 to encourage digital payments. While the government covers the cost for these transactions, platforms still face difficulty in generating direct revenue from users. Despite these challenges, UPI usage is booming, with 16.99 billion transactions worth Rs 23.48 lakh crore recorded in January 2025, showing a 39 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK