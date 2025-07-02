Fresher Hiring In India Rises 11% In June, Led By Non-Tech Sectors, Tier-II Cities: Report

New Delhi: The Indian job market witnessed an encouraging 11% growth in fresher hiring in June, led by strong demand in sectors such as accounting, insurance, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), a new report said on Wednesday.

The Naukri JobSpeak report highlights that non-tech sectors are increasingly becoming attractive for young professionals. "Fresher hiring in non-tech sectors continues to gain traction, reflecting expanding opportunities for young professionals," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.

Among Indian cities, Coimbatore emerged as a key hub for freshers, reporting a 24% jump in hiring during the month. Startups also showed renewed hiring momentum, especially in metro cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Pune led the pack with a 32% surge in hiring by startups. Meanwhile, Raipur recorded the highest overall growth in job trends among all cities, with a 22% rise in job postings.

The insurance sector stood out with a 32% increase in overall hiring, including a massive 59% jump in fresher recruitment. The accounting and finance segment also showed strong performance, with a 34% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

However, the architecture and interior design sector topped the hiring charts with a remarkable 50% YoY growth. Hospitality and travel sectors continued their recovery with a 21% rise compared to June 2024. The BPO/ITES industry also saw a 19% growth, driven by aggressive hiring in emerging cities like Jaipur (up 64%) and Baroda (up 54%).

"What stood out in June was the sharp pickup in hiring across core service sectors like Hospitality and BPO/ITES," Goyal added. In a positive sign for the IT industry, hiring turned positive again after a quiet period, especially in tier-II cities.

Banking and finance unicorns also ramped up recruitment, hiring 30% more candidates than in June of the previous year. The report also showed an increase in demand for experienced professionals. Jobs requiring 13–15 years of experience grew by 15%, while those seeking candidates with over 16 years of experience also rose by 15%, mainly in industries like real estate and pharma/biotech.