From Ivanka Trump To Kim Kardashian, Check The list Of Invitees To Jeff Bezos $600 Million Lavish Wedding

New Delhi: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting ready for a fancy wedding in Venice, Italy. Two years after Jeff gave Lauren a huge 30-carat ring during a romantic trip in Europe, they will finally get married starting June 24.

Lauren, who used to be a news anchor and is now often in the news for her social life, said planning the wedding has been pretty normal. She joked in a November 2024 interview, “I have a Pinterest board like many other brides.”

Lauren’s brother, Paul Sanchez, told TMZ that the wedding will be like a big, star-filled event, similar to Princess Diana’s wedding. It will be fun and amazing.

There were rumors that the wedding might cost USD 600 million and happen in Aspen, but the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, confirmed it will be in Venice. He said the rumors were false and only 200 guests will come. The city is helping to make sure the wedding respects Venice’s special and delicate nature.

Who Will Come to the Wedding?

The full guest list is private, but some famous people are expected or confirmed to attend:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian (Lauren’s close friends)

Katy Perry and Gayle King (Lauren’s space travel friends)

Oprah Winfrey

Salma Hayek Pinault

Barbra Streisand

Miranda Kerr

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Bill Gates (was at their engagement party)

Diane von Furstenberg (hosted a party for them)

Jeff and Lauren will stay at the fancy Aman hotel on the Grand Canal, where George and Amal Clooney got married. Their guests will stay at other top hotels in Venice like Gritti Palace, St. Regis, Belmond Cipriani, and Hotel Danieli.

The couple is asking guests to give money to charity instead of gifts. Guests will get goodie bags with beautiful Venetian glass and traditional sweets.