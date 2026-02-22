From Microsoft, Meta to Nvidia: Global tech giants to invest $700 billion dollar in AI as India rises as a global tech hub

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Global technology giants are planning to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence projects linked to India. The announcement came as the country hosted a major AI summit, bringing together world leaders and top industry executives. This surge in investment comes at a time when governments and companies around the world are racing to expand their AI capabilities.

Major global players like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet are expected to spend up to $700 billion on AI-related projects this year. In India, industrial giants are making big moves. Reliance Industries plans to invest $110 billion in data centres and related infrastructure, while the Adani Group has revealed a $100 billion plan over the next decade to build AI-focused data centres.

Microsoft, OpenAI to invest in AI projects

Several American firms also made significant announcements during the summit. Microsoft said it will invest $50 billion in AI projects across the Global South by 2030. OpenAI and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices are partnering with Tata Group to boost AI capabilities in India. US-based asset manager Blackstone joined a $600 million equity funding round for Indian AI infrastructure firm Neysa.

The summit highlighted India’s ambition to become a global technology leader. The country has also approved $18 billion in semiconductor projects to strengthen its domestic supply chain. At the same time, the United States and India are moving closer to a trade agreement aimed at lowering tariffs and boosting economic cooperation. (Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?)

Top global leaders attend India AI Impact Summit 2026

During the summit, representatives from both countries signed the Pax Silica agreement, a US-led initiative launched under the Trump administration to secure the global supply chain for silicon-based technologies. Top global AI leaders attended the event, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. (Also Read:WhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users)

Chip giant Nvidia also announced that it is expanding partnerships with venture capital firms in India to increase its exposure to emerging technology startups in the country. (With IANS Inputs)