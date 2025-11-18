Future Of Work Not About Replacing Humans With Tech But Empowering People Through It: Expert

With Artificial Intelligence reportedly taking over tech jobs, causing panic across the world about job loss, experts believe that the future of work is not about replacing humans with tech but empowering people through it. They noted that organizations are reimagining talent, leadership, culture, and technology to build more resilient, human-centric, and future-ready workplaces.

"India is at the forefront of shaping the future of work-where technology, talent, and purpose converge," said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO, SHRM, highlighting India's role in shaping the global workforce landscape. Taylor's remark came during the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025. The two day event successfully concluded after transformative discussions, global perspectives, and deep dives into the evolving world of work.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, emphasizes how AI and empathy can together redefine the workplace. “AI will not replace human beings, but it will redefine how we work — and empathy is the bridge that ensures this transformation remains humane and inclusive,” said Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA. “When technology and emotional intelligence come together, workplaces become not just more efficient, but more meaningful," she said.

As the world grapples with the anxieties surrounding rapid digital disruption, one message emerging from experts is clear: the future of work is not a choice between humans and technology, but a collaborative path where both coexist symbiotically. With India positioning itself as a global hub for talent innovation and organizational transformation, the coming years are likely to witness an accelerated shift toward workplaces that value adaptability, emotional intelligence, and purposeful leadership.

The insights shared at the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 point to a future in which companies invest not only in cutting-edge tools but also in the human skills that amplify their power. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into everyday workflows, organizations that champion empathy, inclusion, and continuous learning will set the benchmark for sustainable success.