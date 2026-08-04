/Galaxy S27 Series leak reveals four phones, different cameras for each

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series in India and other markets back in February this year, and just like before, the lineup had three phones. But things are about to change in 2027. According to reports, Samsung may launch four phones in the Galaxy S27 series, adding a new Galaxy S27 Pro to the mix. This one is expected to slot in between the S27 Ultra and the S27+, and it's said to come close to matching the flagship on specs. New leaks have now surfaced online, and they suggest the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra will actually use different telephoto cameras.
Reports suggest that the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra might both come with a triple camera setup on the back, instead of the quad camera system on this year's Ultra. If that turns out to be true, all four phones in the S27 lineup could end up with three rear cameras each.
Here's where it gets more interesting. Even though the Pro and Ultra might share a similar camera count, the actual specs could differ. Both are said to get a 200-megapixel main camera along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.
The difference shows up in the zoom camera. The Ultra is expected to keep a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, while the Pro is rumoured to get a smaller 12-megapixel telephoto lens with just 3x optical zoom.
As for the standard S27 and S27+, they're expected to stick with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Samsung hasn't confirmed any of this yet, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.
According to reports, chipsets might also differ by region. The Galaxy S27 Pro is said to run Samsung's own Exynos 2700 chip in Europe and South Korea. In the US though, both the Pro and Ultra are expected to get an unreleased custom Snapdragon chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy, built specifically for Samsung by Qualcomm.
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