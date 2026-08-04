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Galaxy S27 Series leak reveals four phones, different cameras for each

The Ultra is expected to keep a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, while the Pro is rumoured to get a smaller 12-megapixel telephoto lens with just 3x optical zoom.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Galaxy S27 Series leak reveals four phones, different cameras for each
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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