/Galaxy S27 Series leak reveals four phones, different cameras for each

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series in India and other markets back in February this year, and just like before, the lineup had three phones. But things are about to change in 2027. According to reports, Samsung may launch four phones in the Galaxy S27 series, adding a new Galaxy S27 Pro to the mix. This one is expected to slot in between the S27 Ultra and the S27+, and it's said to come close to matching the flagship on specs. New leaks have now surfaced online, and they suggest the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra will actually use different telephoto cameras.