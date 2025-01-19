Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra Prices Leaked Ahead of January 22 Launch; Check Pre-Reserve Benefits

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Launch: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22, and there’s significant buzz surrounding the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. The mega-event is expected to showcase the latest Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While the official details remain under wraps, rumours have leaked the expected prices of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series ahead of its global launch, including in India. It is important to note that the new series could be more expensive than the Galaxy S24 series across all storage models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India (Leaked)

According to a recent leak by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), the standard Galaxy S25 is expected to start at Rs 84,999 for the base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is rumoured to be priced at Rs 94,999. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 started at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB+128GB storage model.

Here’s what I’m hearing from retail sources,Galaxy S25 Series Indian prices might be



S25

• ₹84,999: 12+256GB

• ₹94,999: 12+512GB



S25+

• ₹1,04,999: 12+256GB

• ₹1,14,999: 12+512GB



S25 Ultra

• ₹1,34,999: 12+256GB

• ₹1,44,999: 16+512GB

• ₹1,64,999: 16+1TB



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HIqBJr6I4e — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 17, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Price in India (Leaked)

The Galaxy S25+ is rumoured to start at Rs 1,04,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which is higher than the Rs 99,999 starting price of the Galaxy S24+. The higher-end variant, offering 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is expected to be priced at Rs 1,14,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India (Leaked)

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to be priced at Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is expected to cost Rs 1,44,999, while the top-tier 16GB RAM + 1TB model could carry a price tag of ₹1,64,999. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at ₹1,29,999 for its base 256GB storage option.

The rumoured price hike for the Galaxy S25 series could be linked to Samsung’s adoption of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is expected to power this much-anticipated smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre- Reserve Benefits

South Korean tech giant Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India and can get benefits up to Rs 5000. Customers can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S25 series through the company’s official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and select online and offline retail outlets across the country.