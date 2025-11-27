Gaming Community Still Anxious Over Long Wait For GTA 6; Co-Founder Reacts

The global gaming community is on high alert as anticipation continues to build for the next part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has earned a reputation as one of the most eagerly awaited video games in history, long delays and multiple release date changes have sparked concern among fans.

The frustration comes from the fact that it will be more than 18 years between the launch of Grand Theft Auto V and the release of GTA 6. The previous installment, GTA 5, was released in 2013, and the timeline has been longer than most gamers expected.

New Release Date Moves to November 2026

Rockstar Games has changed its target release date several times over the past few years. The latest expected launch date for GTA 6 is now November 19, 2026. This pushback has added to the disappointment of fans who are waiting for the next part of the gaming series.

Rockstar has already taken more time with GTA 6 than it did for earlier games. The company took about five years to develop Grand Theft Auto V after the release of Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008.

Rockstar Controversy Adds to Headlines

Recently, news related to Rockstar Games has drawn attention for other reasons. Thirty employees were fired from the company, and the move received criticism from former workers. Some of those affected accused Rockstar of “union-busting,” according to a report by Bloomberg.

The company has not released additional comments about the concerns raised by the terminated employees, but the timing of the situation has kept Rockstar in the headlines.

Co-Founder Dan Houser Shares Industry Warning

Dan Houser, who co-founded Rockstar Games and later left in 2020 to form Absurd Ventures, has also been part of recent discussions. Houser appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch to promote his new novel, A Better Paradise. During the show, he offered cautionary remarks about gaming trends.

He warned that video game companies could become too focused on profit, calling it a “danger” for the industry. Houser noted that commercial art forms sometimes risk losing creativity when money becomes the priority. However, he also stated that there is space in the industry for both creative growth and financial success.

According to fans, the continued delays suggest that the company is focusing on the game’s quality and performance.