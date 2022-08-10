NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 10 August: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 10, 2022 

HTY3RIFGOR3F
YXY3EGTLHGJX
ST5KJCRFVBHT
S5JTUGVJY5Y4
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF9MJ31CXKRG
PQR3BJUI7LT7
FSDRFKUIYVGR
FBTU6BFYTBT7
FBJUT6RFT1RT
FBTU6JK1E8E7
FLU8HG8RBHT4
FIIFGI8EO49F
FV5BNJ45IT8U
F4N5K6LYOU9I
FH2GYFDHE34G
FY7GT1BE456Y
FJBHVFS4TY23
F87GYF3DGE6B
F5J6YUH76GVT

 

(Also read: Shocking! Ex-Amazon Web Service’s engineer hacked data of 10 crore customers)

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 10, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

