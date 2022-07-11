New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 11, 2022

FV24-7BSH-JWI8

ER42-YF86-GH23

KD95-RO5J-6YN4

MU54-NL89-B2V7

FY6S-TA43-QF98

FV23-BE4N-R5JR

F9YH-IB87-V6UC

FD64-XR6F-6VB3

N4JR-5TIG-YH8A

76VT-5C3D-FSE7

FVB3-N4K5-O6TY

H9ZI-B7JG-O9F8

FX6S-A5Q2-F12G

FHEJ-4R3X-O9BQ

F76C-5BRS-FE8H

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 11 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)