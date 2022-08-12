New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 12, 2022

HTY3RIFGOR3F

FBJYRY56MLOT

FJO94TASD3FT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ST5KJCRFVBHT

S5JTUGVJY5Y4

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

PQR3BJUI7LT7

FSDRFKUIYVGR

FBTU6BFYTBT7

FBJUT6RFT1RT

FBTU6JK1E8E7

FLU8HG8RBHT4

FIIFGI8EO49F

FV5BNJ45IT8U

F4N5K6LYOU9I

FH2GYFDHE34G

FY7GT1BE456Y

FJBHVFS4TY23

F87GYF3DGE6B

F5J6YUH76GVT

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 12, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)