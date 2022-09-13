Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 13 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 13, 2022

BH56NJIU87YG

T6FGVHBJ3NK4

3RKOFI87865A

4QERD2F3GURU

HEFRPPCC08IG

FTDVBE4U27Y8

6TGEVBHQ1I2H

UEQYTW6FR56W

631YTUIJUH7Y

GVHBISJU8D7Y

6GT75EFRG3HB

4JKLOIU89Y7F

TW3GVHR4JBEJ

IO8U97YUTGY4

BHVNJOJIAU9Y

HJFRTGY6Y54T

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 13, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)