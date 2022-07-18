New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 18, 2022

FB9A JI8Q 76TR

F4VE R9FI OGVI

U2BE 4I56 I2JM

7N8M HC4G UC3G

EG6U 87YT GF7R

542E WSAS ER3T

GS5V CBI8 9VUY

HRJ4 K567 Y1ZK

M7N6 B8FD Y6KI

WO4R TG1J 8M76

N3TY FH2J N1Y6

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 18 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)