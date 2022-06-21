New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 21, 2022

FB4N-SWI8-76YH

TH7H-KO9U-IK0O

KM4I-T8G7-YTD7

GF3V-Y6WS-54ET

FV6B-W2N3-KI4R

87G6-VT6G-DBE4

56IY-HV5S-RF7C

24WS-W7SX-DA9V

WB34-U5I8-6Y7H

BYVH-DNEM-45O9

FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

FY87-HYBT-VGFC

VXSB-EN4K-56I9

Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

TER5-F43E-S3AS

FS2B-W5H3-YR6F

TV9B-DR7T-KH3I

O876-TR2A-FQD9

W2V3-4HJ5-RT2K

YHI9-B8V7-Y6TD

GRB5-T3IV-JYU7

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 21 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)