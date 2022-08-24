New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 24, 2022

FF7NJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

FHLOYFDHE34G

F767T1BE456Y

FJ89VFS4TY23

FR5GYF3DGE6B

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B61YCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 24, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)