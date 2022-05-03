New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon has announced Summer Sale during which customers will get great deals on smartphones and other electronics accessories.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will start on May 4 and will end on May 7.

Customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally there will also be no-cost EMI, exchange offer, coupons and free screen replacement with the smartphones.

During Amazon Summer Sale 2022, Apple's iPhone 13 will be up for grabs at Rs 66,900, down from its listed MRP of Rs 79,990. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device features an advanced 5G experience, brings super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, and a beautiful flat-edge design with incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and now iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

During the Amazon sale, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for Rs 24,999, as against its original price of Rs 31,999. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone will be available for Rs 14,999. Users can get the OnePlus 9RT at a discounted price of Rs 37,999.