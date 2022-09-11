NewsTechnology
ONLINE SCAMS

Getting nude video calls from unknown number? Here's how to remain safe from this online scam

The scammers send a video call from a woman to the victim. When the person answers the phone, they are greeted by a half-naked girl on a video call. If the victim responds in kind, the scammers will record videos or take screenshots and threaten to post them on social media. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Several such cases were reported earlier this year, with people being blackmailed into paying fraudsters as much as Rs 55,000.
  • The scammers send a video call from a woman to the victim.
  • They demand that the victim pay a large sum of money in order to refrain from posting photos or videos.

Trending Photos

Getting nude video calls from unknown number? Here's how to remain safe from this online scam

New Delhi: Scams on the internet have become commonplace. Nowadays, there are hundreds of ways for fraudsters to defraud you online. One of these methods is to use video calls to defraud people. Yes, you read that correctly; a scam involving video calls and blackmail is also fairly common.

According to earlier this year's reports, people received video calls from random numbers, where fraudsters duped them and blackmailed them using screenshots and morphed images. Several such cases were reported earlier this year, with people being blackmailed into paying fraudsters as much as Rs 55,000.

The scammers send a video call from a woman to the victim. When the person answers the phone, they are greeted by a half-naked girl on a video call. If the victim responds in kind, the scammers will record videos or take screenshots and threaten to post them on social media. They demand that the victim pay a large sum of money in order to refrain from posting photos or videos.

Such scams are widespread on dating apps as well as other video calling services like WhatsApp. It increased during the initial COVID-19 wave. An incident from earlier this year involved a 30-year-old who paid Rs 55,000 for a random video call.

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself from these hacks is to never accept video calls from unknown numbers. Users have the option to modify their privacy settings and maintain the highest level of security. On any online platform, your phone number, other account IDs, and even your contacts list should be accessible to anyone.

(Stay tuned to Zee News for more on Cyber News)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022